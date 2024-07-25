Blair Underwood Explains Why He Initially Declined 'Sex and the City' Role

HBO TV

The actor shares his candid reflections on his career, including his decision to initially turn down an offer to star on the show and his subsequent experience playing a love interest on the show.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Blair Underwood recently delved into his career journey, recalling his initial refusal to guest star on HBO's "Sex and the City" due to concerns over a stereotypical role. During an interview with AV Club, Underwood revealed that the original offer centered around Samantha's fascination with dating a Black man and her desire to explore racial stereotypes.

Undeterred, Underwood asserted, "I just don't want to play a character based on race, on curiosity about a Black man." The "Sex and the City" team respected his decision and returned a year later with a revised offer. When questioned if race would play a role, Underwood was assured, "No, no, no, we're not even gonna mention race!"

In the end, race was only mentioned once in Underwood's five-episode stint as Dr. Robert Leeds, a romantic love interest for Miranda Hobbes. Underwood admitted, "That's really been a consistent thing in my career: not wanting to be boxed as 'the black guy.' "

Underwood was also effusive in his praise for Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda. He recalled, "She and all the other girls were doing a scene on the set, and she called me. I'd never met her - I never knew any of them - but she said, 'We just wanted to call you and tell you that we heard you got cast, we're all so excited you're joining the show, and we just wanted to say welcome to the show when you get here.' "

Underwood's journey on "Sex and the City" highlights his commitment to breaking racial barriers and embracing more inclusive roles, emphasizing the importance of diversity and representation in entertainment.