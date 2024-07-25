Miley Cyrus Shows Love to Mom Tish After Dad Billy Ray Berates Daughter and Ex-Wife in Shocking Rant

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

Meanwhile, the 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer has addressed his expletive-laden rant against his estranged wife Firerose in a separate audio clip, taunting her, 'See you in court,' as he has filed for divorce.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus is apparently taking side amid new family drama. The singer/actress has shown love to her mother Tish Cyrus after her father Billy Ray Cyrus made derogatory comments on his famous daughter and ex-wife in expletive-laden rant.

The former "Hannah Montana" star seems to subtly show her support for her mother via her social media post on Wednesday, July 24. She took to her account on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from her Gucci photo shoot.

While the post was supposed to be sneak peeks at her recent photo shoot, the "Wrecking Ball" singer included two snaps of her sharing an embrace with her mother Tish. The 31-year-old was clearly overjoyed with the presence of her mom, who was likely there to support her daughter during the photo shoot.

Miley has not spoken publicly on the leaked rant in which her father Billy Ray called out out his daughter and ex-wife Tish. In shocking audio and texts obtained by Daily Mail, he was overheard slamming the music manager as "skank" and "scum."

"She is a liar…a w***e…and a cheat. Complete skank. Scum of the earth. A fraud," the country music star said of Tish in text exchange with his manager and publicist Scott Adkins. He was equally dismissive of his daughter Miley, saying in the audio, "Everyone knows that devil's a skank."

Billy Ray also berated his now-estranged wife Firerose in a separate audio clip. The "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner seemingly unleashed his fury after he was made too late to go on stage for a show, which he apparently blamed on Firerose.

"If you had just left it the f**k alone, now I'm really f**king p***ed, once again showing you will not listen," he told her. "I don't know who the f**k you think you are, but you will not listen…this ain't about nothing this is about you being a selfish f**king b***h."

He continued berating his wife, "I don' think you're real smart, I've changed my mind on that s**t. What I think you are is a selfish f**king b***h. That's what you are." As she begged him to "please stop shouting," he told her, "This would not be happening if you had just shut your f**king mouth. Look what a f**king mess you've made. What a dumb a** [you are] ...'cos you have to know I will not tolerate that s**t. You just f**ked up…f**k you. You know better than that. F**king idiot."

Billy Ray has since addressed the expletive confrontation, seemingly admitting to lashing out at Firerose. "Hell yeah I was at my wit's end," he wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday. "As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong."

The 62-year-old further made claims about Firerose, "And that's before I realized she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn't right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges' ex wife. That's before I knew her parents' last name."

"I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary. I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a life. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for own gain," Billy Ray penned, before taunting Firerose, "See you in court."

Billy Ray filed for divorce from Firerose on May 22, after only seven months of marriage. As for his relationship with Miley, the "Flowers" singer has been estranged from her dad for some time.