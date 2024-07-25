Jessica Alba Dances to Charli XCX's 'Apple' in Sizzling Outfit

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 43-year-old actress and entrepreneur treats social media users to a never-before-seen video, which showcases her showing off skills in dancing to the singer's song.

AceShowbiz - Jessica Alba, the 43-year-old actress and entrepreneur, recently took to social media to showcase her youthful spirit and dance skills. Donning a black bikini and open shirt, Alba danced freely to Charli XCX's "Apple" in her backyard, much to the delight of her fans.

The dance, originally choreographed by TikTok creator Kelley Heyer, has gone viral this summer, with celebrities like Ashley Tisdale, Brooke Shields and even Charli XCX herself joining the trend. Alba's moves were praised for their precision and energy, earning her comments like "ate" from admiring followers.

In addition to her dance moves, Alba has opened up about her 16-year marriage to Cash Warren. She emphasized the importance of prioritizing each other in their busy household, saying, "Going through the motions of the day-to-day is what it is, but it's important to just know that we have to be a priority."

Alba and Warren met on the set of "Fantastic Four" and have since welcomed three children together: Honor, Haven and Hayes. They make time for family outings, ensuring that their children feel valued and connected.

As her children grow older, Alba reflected on her own journey as a businesswoman. In an interview, she admitted that it took her a few years to embrace her role as an entrepreneur and gain confidence in her abilities.

Alba also shared advice to her younger self, stressing the importance of seeking validation within herself rather than from men. This resonates with her fans, who appreciate her candid and relatable perspective.