Joe Jonas Reveals Reason Behind His Least Favorite Hairstyle

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas, the 34-year-old singer and member of the Jonas Brothers, recently opened up about his least favorite hairstyle from his teen pop star days. In an interview with comedian Hannah Berner, Jonas revealed that he had a phase where he "felt like [he] needed to flat-iron [his] hair."

When asked about the inspiration behind his straight-haired look, Jonas quipped, "Just being a teen pop star." He jokingly added that his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, assisted with his styling, with Kevin being "better at it" than him.

Reflecting on his hair care routine, Jonas shared that he doesn't use conditioner, finding it "so slick." He also admitted to only using conditioner on the back of his hair.

Despite his past hairstyle choices, Jonas now embraces his natural curls, as seen in his current appearance. Throughout his career, he has experimented with various hairstyles, including long locks, a mohawk and bold color highlights.

In addition to his hairstyle revelations, Jonas also spoke about his personal struggles and the inspiration behind his new solo single, "Work It Out". The song's lyrics touch on themes of mental health, anxiety and self-acceptance.

Jonas emphasized the importance of therapy and self-care, recognizing that everyone needs support at some point. He credited close friends and family, including Taylor Swift, for helping him navigate a difficult time after his separation from Sophie Turner in 2023.