 
Will Smith Working on New Album for First Time in Nearly Two Decades
The 'Bad Boys' actor's career has seen its ups and downs, but the actor and rapper is determined to regain his footing despite the controversy surrounding the Oscars slap.

  • Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Will Smith's career has seen its ups and downs, but the actor and rapper is determined to regain his footing. Despite the controversy surrounding the Oscars slap, Smith has worked tirelessly to recover.

Smith has been teasing a new music album, his first since 2005's "Lost and Found". During a recent appearance on Black Film Allies, he confirmed his plans and declared it his "most personal and powerful music project ever." The album, rumored to be titled "Dance in Your Darkest Moments", draws inspiration from the backlash he faced after the Oscars incident. Smith has performed alongside J Balvin at Coachella and debuted a song called "We Can Make It" at the recent BET Awards, showcasing his musical talents.

As for his BET Awards performance, he received widespread praise for it. His single "You Can Make It", featuring Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir, has officially debuted on the Billboard charts, reaching No. 3 on the Hot Gospel Songs chart and No. 23 on the Hot Christian songs chart. It also entered the Gospel Digital Song Sales, Christian Digital Song Sales, Gospel Streaming Songs and Gospel Airplay charts.

Meanwhile, Smith's cinematic comeback has been equally impressive. "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" proved his enduring appeal as a movie star. Smith will also perform a new original song at the 2024 BET Awards, which he'll debut by introducing it while presenting on the show.

