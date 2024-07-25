Demi Lovato and Fiance Jutes Welcome Furry New Addition to Their Family

Instagram Celebrity

The famous singer/songwriter reveals that she and her fiance, whose real name is Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, have expanded their household with a new puppy named Pickle.

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato and Jutes have welcomed a furry four-legged companion into their lives. The couple announced the arrival of their new puppy on social media, sharing an adorable photo of the little one with light brown and white hair.

In a sweet Instagram story, Lovato wrote, "Meet our new son Pickle." She did not reveal the breed of the puppy, but it resembles previous dogs she has owned. Pickle joins Demi's other canine companion, a black poodle-mix that frequently appears in her social media posts.

The couple, who announced their engagement in December, has been inseparable since going public with their relationship in August 2022. Jutes has been a constant source of support for Demi, who has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health. In March, Demi shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Jutes, expressing her gratitude for their bond and the future they have together.

Demi has had a close connection with dogs in the past. In 2015, her beloved Maltipoo, Buddy, tragically passed away. She honored his memory with a tribute tattoo on her ankle. With the addition of Pickle, Demi, Jutes, and their canine companions embark on an exciting new chapter in their lives.