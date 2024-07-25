Sharon Stone Reveals Career-Long Hollywood Fear

Instagram Movie

In a new interview, the actress shares her long-standing fear of being shot by a fan, which was ignited by a conversation with fellow famous figure Sylvester Stallone.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone has spoken out about her "unsettling" career-long fear of being shot dead by a fan, ignited by a conversation with Sylvester Stallone. The actress' concerns stem from the trauma of her breakout role in "Basic Instinct", which propelled her to instant fame.

Stone admits that the intense scrutiny she has faced as a public figure has made her constantly vigilant, feeling as if everyone she encounters could potentially pose a threat. The actress has been criticized for being overly cautious, but she insists that it is a survival mechanism developed after experiencing the overwhelming attention that came with her newfound fame.

Despite the online backlash she received for sharing glamorous photos in red lingerie at the age of 66, Stone remains defiant. She believes that women should not be limited by age and that they are entitled to feel confident and embrace their sexuality regardless of their years.

Stone has also been a vocal advocate for gender equality in Hollywood. She has spoken out against the disparity in pay between male and female actors, highlighting the double standards that often prevail. The actress's determination to receive fair compensation stems from her own experiences in the industry, where she has been offered significantly less than her male counterparts despite her proven talent and experience.

Stone credits her own "nose for talent" and has been instrumental in identifying and supporting up-and-coming actors. She has cast a then-young Leonardo DiCaprio and an then-unknown Russell Crowe in her 1995 Western "The Quick and the Dead", believing in their potential before they became household names. Stone has also been involved in casting sessions for major studios, leveraging her expertise to help nurture new talent.