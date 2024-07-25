Celine Dion May Gear Up for Las Vegas Residency

Instagram Music

The legendary songstress is in the final stages of planning a residency at Resorts World, marking her return to the stage after Battling Stiff Person Syndrome.

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion is poised to make a grand return to Las Vegas, with sources reporting that she is in the "final stages" of signing a residency deal with Resorts World. The deal has been in negotiation for several months, and the residency is expected to kick off in late 2024 or early 2025.

Despite her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome, Dion is determined to return to the stage. The singer was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder in December 2022, which causes painful muscle spasms and rigidity. She was forced to cancel her "Courage World Tour" and her previously planned Las Vegas residency due to her condition.

However, Dion has remained adamant about performing again. "This is all her," a source told TMZ. "No one is pushing her to do it. She has a passion for getting back onstage, and she's gonna do it."

The residency is being produced by AEG, the sports and live entertainment giant responsible for producing Dion's previous Las Vegas residencies at Caesars Palace. The length of the residency has not been confirmed, but it is expected to be shorter than her past residencies, which ran for multiple years.

Despite the challenges she faces with stiff person syndrome, Dion is determined to deliver powerful performances. "She's just prepared to power through it," a source said. "It won't stop her from performing."

Dion's comeback residency follows her rumored performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The singer is reportedly set to sing a duet of "La Vie en Rose" with Lady GaGa.