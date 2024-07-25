 
Kevin Hart Defends Roasting Tom Brady Over Divorce, Emphasizes Importance of Jokes
The comedian provides his perspective on Brady's regret over participating in Netflix's 'Greatest Roast of All Time', highlighting the value of comedy in challenging societal sensitivities.

  • Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart has responded to Tom Brady's regret over his participation in Netflix's "Greatest Roast of All Time". While sympathizing with Brady's concern for his family, Hart believes the roast was "necessary and valuable."

Hart, who hosted the May special, acknowledged Brady's desire to "taper it a little differently" by having a pre-roast conversation about topics to avoid. However, he emphasized the importance of embracing the "hard-hitting fun jokes" and allowing comedians to showcase their sharp wit.

"But those comics got an opportunity to show what makes them special," Hart said. "There was not a comic that touched that microphone that did not show that they were a sharp-witted talent. That's the whole idea of a roast."

Hart acknowledged Brady's discomfort with the jokes targeting his personal life, such as his divorce from Gisele Bundchen and past relationship with Bridget Moynahan. He believes it may have been a "learning lesson" for Brady, leading to a greater awareness of upfront discussions about sensitive topics.

"So moving forward, if we're roasting somebody and there's something crazy that they don't want, then it's just a conversation beforehand, and people just go around it," Hart said.

Despite Brady's regret, Hart believes the roast "made people comfortable with, like, the concept of a joke being a joke." He hopes that more athletes of Brady's caliber will participate in roasts in the future.

"I love the moment. I love Tom," Hart summarized. "I understand why Tom came back and said what he said, but I understand where it's coming from."

