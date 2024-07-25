 
Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Split from Marcus Jordan and Future Relationship Goals
The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star reveals her relationship status with the son of Michael Jordan, discusses her upcoming 'RHOM' season, and shares insights into her business venture, Larsa Light.

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen, star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" has revealed that her relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, has officially ended. "I think it's off. It's off, it is off," Larsa declared in an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier. "I am spending this summer just focusing on my kids and my friends and family."

Larsa, who celebrated her 50th birthday in July, emphasized her commitment to self-discovery and love this year. "I just have to enjoy it and figure out what Larsa wants," she explained.

Regarding her next relationship, Larsa expressed her desire for a partner who motivates and supports her. "I feel like I want to be with someone that motivates me, someone I can rely on," she said. "I feel like I'm always the one that picks everyone up. I want to be picked up. I want to be carried!"

Larsa also confirmed that she will return to "RHOM" for its seventh season. "Obviously yes," she said. "I have so much fun shooting the show. I love the girls."

Despite her busy schedule, Larsa has found time to focus on her new business venture, Larsa Light. Inspired by her dissatisfaction with ring lights available on Amazon, she created a light with a built-in mirror for taking selfies. "It's super bright. I never have to charge it. The battery life is forever," she said.

Larsa's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares four children, has not commented on her romance with Marcus. Larsa stated that she and Scottie prioritize their children in their discussions.

Larsa emphasized that the end of her relationship with Marcus was not a major concern in their families. "I felt like other people thought it was a bigger deal in our families than it really was," she said.

