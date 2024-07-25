Eminem Honored With BRIT Billion Award for Seven Billion U.K. Streams

Instagram Music

The rapper has received the BRIT Billion Award in recognition of his incredible achievement of seven billion UK streams on his songs, marking a new milestone in his illustrious career.

AceShowbiz - Eminem has been awarded the BRIT Billion Award, a prestigious accolade that recognizes artists who have achieved a remarkable seven billion U.K. streams on their songs. The award was presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the representative body for the U.K.'s music industry.

The 51-year-old rapper has made history as one of the most iconic voices in rap music, joining an exclusive list of artists who have received the BRIT Billion Award, including Green Day, the Rolling Stones and Queen. Eminem holds the U.K. chart record for the most consecutive Number 1s on the Official Albums Chart, with an impressive 10 studio albums topping the list in a row.

With a staggering career total of seven billion U.K. streams, over 60 of Eminem's hits have been BRIT Certified, including 15 certified Multi-Platinum. His top three most streamed hits alone, including "Without Me", "Lose Yourself", and "Love The Way You Lie" featuring Rihanna, have accumulated over 770 million U.K. streams.

Eminem's highly anticipated 12th studio album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)," debuted at Number 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart and has proven to be a massive hit with fans. The album is a conceptual exploration of Eminem's alter ego, Slim Shady, and has sparked theories and speculations among his dedicated fanbase.

In addition to his BRIT Billion Award, Eminem has also scored his 11th U.K. Number 1 single with "Houdini", marking his first fully solo Number 1 since "Toy Soldiers" in 2002.

The BRIT Billion Award reflects the transformative impact of streaming on the music industry, with over 85% of U.K. recorded music consumption now occurring through streaming platforms. The award recognizes the immense popularity and enduring legacy of an artist like Eminem, whose timeless anthems continue to resonate with fans worldwide.