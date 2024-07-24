 
Celine Dion to Perform One Song at Paris Olympics 2024, Earns $2 Million for the Gig
This performance will mark Celine's first since stepping away from the spotlight in 2022 after canceling her tour due to her Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) diagnosis.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion will make her first public performance in years. According to a new report, the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker will deliver one song during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony later this week.

Revealing the news was TMZ. Sources told the outlet that the 56-year-old Grammy winner will be paid $2 million for the gig. In addition, the musician's bill for travel and other expenses will be covered by the Olympics as well.

Celine herself was spotted checking into the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris on Monday, July 22. Sources informed TMZ that the singer is "feeling fine."

This performance marks Celine's first since stepping away from the spotlight in 2022 after canceling her tour due to her Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) diagnosis. She revealed her plans to return to the stage, stating, "For four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready… As things stand, I can't stand here and say to you: 'Yes, in four months.' I don't know… My body will tell me."

Celine's journey with SPS has been both challenging and inspiring. Her documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion," released last month, chronicles her struggle with the disorder. The film has received critical acclaim, with a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It showcases Celine's emotional and physical battle, including moments where her condition impacts her ability to sing. Despite the challenges, the megastar remains determined to connect with her fans. "I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again!" she shared emotionally.

An insider revealed that Dion has been working diligently with doctors and physical therapists. "She's staying positive and upbeat and doing her physical therapy every day. Getting back on stage in some form is her constant dream, even if she can no longer sing; she just wants to see those shining faces," the insider explained.

