Brittany Mahomes Opens Up About Pregnancy Struggles and Skin Concerns

The retired soccer player and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares her experience with challenging pregnancy symptoms and skin issues while expecting their third child.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Pregnancy can be a rollercoaster, and for Brittany Mahomes, her third time around has been particularly rough. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is experiencing a slew of challenging symptoms that have made this pregnancy her hardest yet.

This time has been markedly different for Brittany, who recently took to Instagram to genuinely share her struggles. "Good morning just me and my skin that's losing its mind," she wrote. "This pregnancy has been the hardest on me, sickness, exhaustion and now skin!"

Brittany, who is already a mother to a 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, and a 1-year-old son, Bronze, is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her third child, a baby girl. Despite the excitement, she hasn't shied away from discussing the physical toll this pregnancy is taking on her body, from illness and fatigue to troublesome skin issues. To tackle her skin problems, Brittany mentioned she got "an amazing facial" in an attempt to find relief.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) notes that skin issues are common during pregnancy. Conditions like melasma and acne can manifest due to hormonal changes, and managing them can be tricky because certain treatments are off-limits for expectant mothers. Nonetheless, safe alternatives like products containing topical benzoyl peroxide and glycolic acid are recommended. Consultation with a dermatologist or OBGYN is essential before starting any treatment.

Brittany's transparency extends beyond her current pregnancy struggles. She's also opened up about postpartum hair loss, explaining how it has affected her following the birth of each child. "With every kid the hair gets shorter," she shared, noting that she plans to resume taking Nutrafol Postpartum Hair Growth supplements after her baby is born.

In a delightful twist, Brittany and Patrick shared the news of their baby girl through a sweet gender reveal video, involving their children in an oversized Tic-Tac-Toe game. The couple, married since 2022, cherishes these family moments, as reflected by Patrick's pride in spending time with his growing family despite his busy football schedule. "It is really cool 'cause I spend so much time in the building, at football, for these seven, eight months. Whenever I'm with my family, I want to enjoy those moments," Patrick said.

Although this pregnancy has presented many challenges, Brittany remains grateful and excited for the new addition. "Family of 5 coming soon," she had joyfully announced earlier in maternity photos. The couple has decided that three children is their magic number. "I'm done," Patrick mentioned in a press conference, echoing the sentiment of a perfect team now complete.