 
Brittany Mahomes Opens Up About Pregnancy Struggles and Skin Concerns
Instagram
Celebrity

The retired soccer player and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares her experience with challenging pregnancy symptoms and skin issues while expecting their third child.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Pregnancy can be a rollercoaster, and for Brittany Mahomes, her third time around has been particularly rough. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is experiencing a slew of challenging symptoms that have made this pregnancy her hardest yet.

This time has been markedly different for Brittany, who recently took to Instagram to genuinely share her struggles. "Good morning just me and my skin that's losing its mind," she wrote. "This pregnancy has been the hardest on me, sickness, exhaustion and now skin!"

Brittany, who is already a mother to a 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, and a 1-year-old son, Bronze, is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her third child, a baby girl. Despite the excitement, she hasn't shied away from discussing the physical toll this pregnancy is taking on her body, from illness and fatigue to troublesome skin issues. To tackle her skin problems, Brittany mentioned she got "an amazing facial" in an attempt to find relief.

  Editors' Pick

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) notes that skin issues are common during pregnancy. Conditions like melasma and acne can manifest due to hormonal changes, and managing them can be tricky because certain treatments are off-limits for expectant mothers. Nonetheless, safe alternatives like products containing topical benzoyl peroxide and glycolic acid are recommended. Consultation with a dermatologist or OBGYN is essential before starting any treatment.

Brittany's transparency extends beyond her current pregnancy struggles. She's also opened up about postpartum hair loss, explaining how it has affected her following the birth of each child. "With every kid the hair gets shorter," she shared, noting that she plans to resume taking Nutrafol Postpartum Hair Growth supplements after her baby is born.

In a delightful twist, Brittany and Patrick shared the news of their baby girl through a sweet gender reveal video, involving their children in an oversized Tic-Tac-Toe game. The couple, married since 2022, cherishes these family moments, as reflected by Patrick's pride in spending time with his growing family despite his busy football schedule. "It is really cool 'cause I spend so much time in the building, at football, for these seven, eight months. Whenever I'm with my family, I want to enjoy those moments," Patrick said.

Although this pregnancy has presented many challenges, Brittany remains grateful and excited for the new addition. "Family of 5 coming soon," she had joyfully announced earlier in maternity photos. The couple has decided that three children is their magic number. "I'm done," Patrick mentioned in a press conference, echoing the sentiment of a perfect team now complete.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Flaunts Stunning New Hairstyle

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Flaunts Stunning New Hairstyle

Brittany Mahomes Back to Gym After Back Injury

Brittany Mahomes Back to Gym After Back Injury

Brittany Mahomes Defends Caitlin Clark After Foul Controversy

Brittany Mahomes Defends Caitlin Clark After Foul Controversy

Brittany Mahomes Shot Steamy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Debut on 'Literally a Week's Notice'

Brittany Mahomes Shot Steamy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Debut on 'Literally a Week's Notice'

Latest News
J.D. Vance Slams Jennifer Aniston's Remarks About Daughter Amid 'Childless Cat Ladies' Controversy
  • Jul 28, 2024

J.D. Vance Slams Jennifer Aniston's Remarks About Daughter Amid 'Childless Cat Ladies' Controversy

Comic-Con 2024: Colin Farrell's The Penguin Confirmed to Return for 'The Batman 2'
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Colin Farrell's The Penguin Confirmed to Return for 'The Batman 2'

Rod Stewart Thinks His 'Days Are Numbered' Ahead of 80th Birthday
  • Jul 28, 2024

Rod Stewart Thinks His 'Days Are Numbered' Ahead of 80th Birthday

Comic-Con 2024: 'The Penguin' New Trailer Dives Into Gotham's Underworld
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'The Penguin' New Trailer Dives Into Gotham's Underworld

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Face Tax Lien Amid Ongoing Split
  • Jul 28, 2024

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Face Tax Lien Amid Ongoing Split

Comic-Con 2024: Minnie Driver Joins 'Batman: Caped Crusader' as Female Penguin
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Minnie Driver Joins 'Batman: Caped Crusader' as Female Penguin