Central Cee's Ex Hits Back at Ice Spice's Sneak Disses Amid Cheating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Over the past few weeks, the two hip-hop artists have been sparking rumors suggesting that they are in a relationship, prompting Madeline Argy to speak out about the alleged PR stunt.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Central Cee and Ice Spice have been igniting dating rumors, which have intensified after their recent collaboration, "Did It First". However, according to Cee's ex-girlfriend Madeline Argy, their "dating" was a publicity stunt for their song.

In a recent TikTok, Argy shared her story of how she discovered Cee's alleged infidelity through the lyrics of their track. While the rumors of their relationship remain unconfirmed, Argy has moved on.

In response to the cheating allegations, Ice Spice has seemingly been sending subtle messages to Argy. She posted a TikTok of herself doing pushups with the caption, "mood after takin ha manzzz," which Argy replied to with a simple "WHY." Spice has also posted a deleted TikTok of herself doing push ups, leading to speculation that she was mocking Argy.

Argy is still seeking answers about Cee's behavior. In a recent podcast episode, she stated that he blindsided and betrayed her, but she did not know if he had actually cheated. She also questioned why he would not have informed her of any alleged PR arrangements.

Amidst the ongoing drama, "Did It First" is set to appear on Ice Spice's upcoming album, "Y2K!" The track, featuring lyrics about risky relationships, has further fueled speculation about Cee and Spice's involvement.

The situation remains a tangled web of rumors, subliminal shots, and unanswered questions. Argy continues to seek clarity, while Cee and Spice maintain their silence. Only time will tell the truth behind their alleged relationship and the subliminal messages being exchanged.