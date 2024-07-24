Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex Firerose 'Thrilled' for Major Milestone Amid Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose first met in 2010 on the set of Hannah Montana, where Cyrus starred with his daughter Miley Cyrus. Despite their initial encounter, the couple's relationship took a more serious turn when Firerose, then 22, returned for an audition and Cyrus offered to introduce her to the show's crew.

Their relationship ultimately led to an October 2023 marriage, but it was short-lived. In May, Cyrus filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct." The divorce has since taken a bitter turn, with both parties accusing the other of abuse.

Cyrus has accused Firerose of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse, while Firerose has countered with allegations of verbal, emotional, and physical abuse by Cyrus. In a separate filing, Cyrus claimed that Firerose had tried to isolate him from his family. Firerose, on the other hand, told the New York Post that Cyrus had "very strict rules" and that she experienced "systematic isolation" at his hands.

Amid the divorce proceedings, Firerose became a U.S. citizen on July 18, after living in the country for 17 years. However, the legal battle between the couple continues. Cyrus has filed an emergency motion to freeze Firerose from using his credit cards, and a judge has ruled that she must "exchange income and expense statements" with Cyrus and engage in "good faith mediation" by August 31.

A court order has also revealed that Cyrus believes Firerose married him for "financial" reasons. He has claimed that she made unauthorized charges of over $96,000 on his American Express card. Firerose has denied this accusation, stating that she was simply living as she had since their marriage.