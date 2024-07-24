 
New 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Trailer Confirms Appearance of This Batman Villain
Warner Bros. Pictures
The highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 Academy Award-winning film 'Joker' by director Todd Phillips has confirmed the appearance of a major Batman nemesis.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - In the recently released trailer for "Joker: Folie a Deux", vigilant viewers can discover a significant Easter egg by activating closed captioning. The trailer subtly reveals that Harvey Dent, Gotham City's famed district attorney, will make an appearance in the film.

Dent's presence is confirmed when Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) hears a voice on the radio stating, "They believe Arthur Fleck to be some kind of martyr." Upon activating subtitles, viewers realize that this line is uttered by Dent, suggesting his involvement in the trial of Fleck, who is awaiting trial for his crimes as the Joker.

Harry Lawtey is rumored to be playing the Joker version of Dent, who has previously been portrayed in live-action by Billy Dee Williams, Tommy Lee Jones and Aaron Eckhart. It remains uncertain if this iteration of Dent will ultimately transform into his infamous alter-ego Two-Face.

The sequel to "Joker" also features Lady GaGa as Harley Quinn, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener in undisclosed roles. The film is scheduled for release in theaters October 4.

While the presence of Harvey Dent adds intrigue and expands the Joker universe, it remains to be seen how his character will be developed and if he will ultimately embrace his darker side as Two-Face.

