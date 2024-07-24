Tom Brady's Elder Son Jack Nearly Towers Over Dad During Night Out in the Hamptons

Instagram Celebrity

The 16-year-old son of the retired professional football player and actress Bridget Moynahan grabs dinner with his father at a French restaurant on the island.

AceShowbiz - Jack is growing up right before our eyes. While spending time together with his father during a night out, the son of retired professional football player Tom Brady and actress Bridget Moynahan nearly towered over Tom.

In a series of pictures that circulated online on Tuesday, July 23, it could be seen that Jack was out and about with Tom in the Hamptons one day prior. The father and son duo grabbed dinner together at Upper East Side hotspot Le Bilboquet.

Jack and Tom were photographed making their way out of the French restaurant. The two walked close next to each other as the former NFL star placed his hand on his son's shoulder. They seemingly were having a nice conversation as they walked.

Another photo captured Jack, who may get taller than Tom soon enough, walking a distance in front of his father while heading to their car. Throughout the night out, they looked in good spirits as they were seen smiling from ear-to-ear.

For the dinner with his 46-year-old father, Jack opted to wear a casual ensemble, including a short-sleeved black tee that came with white graphics on its front side. The 16-year-old also sported a pair of light-colored shorts, white Nike sneakers and matching high socks.

As for Tom, the former New England Patriots quarterback wore a green T-shirt and a pair of long black pants. He completed the look with a pair of shoes, covered his hair with a white hat and accessorized himself with a necklace as well as a wrist watch.

The new outing on the island came nearly one week after Jack and Tom enjoyed a low-key father-son evening in New York City. On July 16, they were spotted dining at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca for about an hour and a half.

Jack is Tom's eldest child. Aside from Jack, Tom is a father to his 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian. He welcomed both of them with his former wife and model Gisele Bundchen prior to their divorce in 2022.