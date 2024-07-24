Angelina Jolie Wishes Dad 'Well' Despite Jon Voight Calling Her 'Ignorant' Over Israel-Hamas Stance

Cover Images/Media Punch/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Transformers' actor, who has reconciled with his once-estranged daughter, criticizes the 'Unbroken' director on her Palestinian stance, claiming that she has been 'influenced by anti-Semitic people.'

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has nothing to say against her father despite his harsh criticism on her political stance. A source close to the Academy Award-winning actress says, "Angelina wishes him well but does not speak about him publicly," as Jon Voight calls her "ignorant" for supporting Palestine in the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Voight wasn't holding back when talking about his daughter Jolie in a new interview with Variety. According to the publication, which published the article on Tuesday, July 23, he criticized her daughter's Palestinian stance repeatedly during the interview.

"She has been exposed to propaganda," he said, as quoted by the outlet. "She's been influenced by anti-Semitic people. Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she's enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees."

"Angie, I think she hasn't been available to this information because in Hollywood people don't share this kind of stuff," the 85-year-old actor claimed. "They're way off. They have no idea what's going on. It's a bubble." He believes that his daughter is one of those "naive dupes" who "never get outside of their bubble."

Voight, who also won an Oscar in 1978 for his role in "Coming Home", stressed, "I love my daughter. I don't want to fight with my daughter." However, he insisted, "But the fact is, I think she has been influenced by the U.N. From the beginning, it's been awful with human rights. They call it human rights, but it's just anti-Israel bashing."

"She's ignorant of what the real stakes are and what the real story is because she's in the loop of the United Nations," the former "Ray Donovan" star added. The outlet noted that he "finally stops and sighs," noting, "Maybe we shouldn't talk about all this politics stuff."

Jolie, who is a former special envoy of the UN High Commission for Refugees, has spoken out against Israel for bombing Gaza in the wake of Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. She said in a statement at the time, "What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge."