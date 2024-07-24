Kenya Moore Breaks Silence on Suspension from 'RHOA': 'I'm Here to Stay'

Cover Images/Roger Wong/INSTARimages TV

The former Miss America insists she has no plans to leave 'RHOA' despite reports of her suspension. The reality star addresses online allegations and receives support from fellow Housewives.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kenya Moore is adamant that she's not going anywhere on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta". In an Instagram Live, the 53-year-old beauty queen confronted rumors of her exit and reassured fans, "I'm not going anywhere; I'm here to stay."

According to ET, Moore was suspended indefinitely from filming the show's 16th season due to safety concerns raised by castmate Brittany Eady. However, Moore has denied that she made threats involving a gun.

"I would never engage in revenge porn," Moore said on social media. "I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone."

Despite the allegations, Moore remains defiant. On Live, she urged followers to support her newly opened hair spa and stated, "I'm fighting the haters by being a successful business owner."

"I'm a single mom. I'm out here just like anybody else. I am not getting child support, I'm not getting anything. I'm taking care of my daughter on my own," she said.

Fellow Housewives Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams expressed their support for Moore in the Live comments. A source close to the show also denied that Kenya was ever threatened with a weapon.

"At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production," the source said.

Brittany Eady has also denied any involvement with threats or weapons. "For the record, I've never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever," she said on Instagram.

It remains unclear if Moore will return to "RHOA" after her suspension. However, she assured fans that they will "be seeing" her despite the ongoing controversy.