 
Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Battle Ex-Chef Over Something About Her Trademark
The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars are embroiled in a legal battle with Penny Davidi Borsuk, the former executive chef of their sandwich shop, Something About Her.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Vanderpump Rules" stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney have reportedly fired back amid a legal battle with Penny Davidi Borsuk, the former executive chef of their sandwich shop, Something About Her. In August 2023, Borsuk filed a trademark for Something About Her through her company, Put A Fork In It LLC. Madix and Maloney claim they had authorized this move before her firing in May 2024 due to a monetary dispute.

Despite being dismissed, Borsuk retained ownership of the pending trademark. Madix and Maloney have since filed an opposition to the trademark and been granted a 90-day extension.

In addition, Chef Penny has filed a lawsuit against Madix and Maloney, alleging that they breached a partnership agreement. According to the suit, Borsuk was promised a 10% partnership and a monthly salary. She claims that she was denied these benefits and did a substantial amount of work to prepare the restaurant for opening.

Amid the legal battles, Madix and Maloney have filed a new trademark for Something About Her, indicating plans to expand the business beyond the restaurant to include fragrances, candles, clothing and catering services.

Borsuk is an executive chef who has worked with Lisa Vanderpump, Madix, and Maloney's former employer. She is currently employed as a Culinary Specialist and New Business Manager for Sysco Foods.

