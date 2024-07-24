John Mayall, Godfather of British Blues, Passes Away at 90

AP Celebrity

The legendary blues musician, who influenced generations of rock stars, passed away peacefully in his California home on July 22, his family has confirmed.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - John Mayall, known as the "godfather of British blues," passed away peacefully in his California home on July 22, 2024. His family confirmed the news in a statement, expressing their heavy hearts and love.

Mayall's band, the Bluesbreakers, became a breeding ground for some of rock music's most celebrated guitarists. Eric Clapton, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Mick Taylor all graced the Bluesbreakers lineup.

Born in Cheshire, England, Mayall was drawn to American blues from a young age. He taught himself multiple instruments and moved to London to form the Bluesbreakers, which included Clapton after his departure from the Yardbirds.

Mayall's debut album "Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton" reached Number 195 on Rolling Stone's list of 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Throughout his career, he released numerous landmark albums, including "Crusade", "A Hard Road" and "Blues From Laurel Canyon".

Mayall's influence extended beyond music. He was appointed Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2005 and inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2016. He was set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October 2024 alongside Alexis Korner and Big Mama Thornton.

Mayall continued to perform until 2020, when he announced his retirement from touring. However, he promised to release one more album, titled "The Sun Is Shining Down", which was released in 2022.

Mayall's family paid tribute to his enduring legacy, "John Mayall gave us ninety years of tireless efforts to educate, inspire and entertain." They added, "Keep on playing the blues somewhere, John. We love you."

Mayall's passing has left a void in the music world, but his influence will continue to inspire countless musicians and fans for generations to come.