 
Sofia Vergara Gushes Over 'Perfect Italian Night' During Getaway With BF Justin Saliman
Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The Griselda Blanco depicter on 'Griselda' apparently is having a good time as she is joined by the orthopedic surgeon during her vacation in the European country.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara apparently is having a good time during her getaway with Dr. Justin Saliman. Spending time together with her boyfriend, the actress portraying Griselda Blanco on "Griselda" gushed over her "perfect Italian night."

On Tuesday, July 23, the 52-year-old Emmy nominee offered social media users a glimpse of her vacation with her beau in the European country. Making use of her Instagram page, she treated her followers to a photo from her trip.

In the never-before-seen picture, it could be seen that Sofia was sitting down on a white sofa. She looked stunning in a white top that came with an off-the-shoulder design and ruffle details on its upper part. She paired the top with a red-and-white skirt and accessorized herself with a pair of earrings. In addition, her long locks cascaded down her back.

The "Despicable Me 4" voice actress looked in good spirits as she struck a pose in front of the camera. Along with the snap, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Another perfect Italian night," adding a red heart and a plate of pasta emoji.

Earlier that day, Sofia let out more photos from her getaway with Justin. One of the pictures captured her posing on a green sofa in what appeared to be her hotel room. She looked much younger than her actual age in a yellow dress, which featured a very low-cut design and slit on the wearer's leg. She enhanced the look with a stack of bracelets. Furthermore, her tresses were let loose and parted in the middle.

Another snap in the same post saw Justin chilling on a balcony overlooking the breathtaking view of trees and a mountain. The orthopedic surgeon, who appeared happy as he flashed his radiant smile, looked relaxed while lying down on a dark green sofa bed. He was sporting a casual ensemble, consisting of a short-sleeved white tee and a pair of blue-and-white shorts.

Sofia and Justin sparked dating speculations after hanging out in Beverly Hills, California on October 20, 2023. Since then, they have continued making public appearances together. The "America's Got Talent" judge confirmed their romantic relationship in April.

