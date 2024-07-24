 
Kelly Bensimon Flaunts Fit Physique During Run After Calling Off Scott Litner Wedding
Cover Images/Iris Zimmerman
The 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum has ended her engagement to Scott Litner just days before their scheduled wedding in Boston due to a prenuptial agreement dispute.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Despite the poignant end to her engagement, Kelly Bensimon is showing no signs of slowing down. Post-breakup, she was spotted jogging in New York City, flaunting a toned physique that defies her age. With her professional career in real estate thriving, Kelly remains focused on selling luxurious properties in prominent locations, including New York City, the Hamptons and California.

At 56, the former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" recently ended her engagement to businessman Scott Litner due to his firm refusal to sign a prenuptial agreement. The iconic reality TV alum, who once described her romance with Litner as something "people write novels about," decided to prioritize her personal value and the financial future of her two daughters, Sea and Teddy.

Kelly's decision broke through the glamor and glitz of celebrity relationships to deliver a vital message about self-worth and financial prudence. "This is something that was building up over time and the prenup was a big deal for me," Kelly revealed in an interview with DailyMail.com. Her stance underscores the critical need for women to protect their assets, irrespective of their financial status.

Having been married previously to famed photographer Gilles Bensimon, Kelly is no stranger to the complexities of marital unions. Her daughters, whom she shares with Gilles, remain her utmost priority. "I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won't be moving forward with this wedding," Kelly explained. She highlighted the sacrifices and resilience required to navigate such emotional and financial challenges.

Embracing the support of her friends and the clarity that separation brings, Kelly firmly declared her resolve not to take her ex-fiancé back. "Just because someone doesn't value me, doesn't mean I'm going to cry," Kelly stated, reflecting her resilient and determined spirit. While she remains open to future dating, Kelly emphasized the importance of meeting the right person and not merely anyone.

