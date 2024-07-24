Halle Bailey's Cover of 'Please Please Please' Earns Sabrina Carpenter's Praise

Instagram Music

The 'Little Mermaid' star's rendition of Carpenter's hit song has taken the internet by storm, captivating audiences with her soulful rendition and drawing high praise from fans and celebrities alike.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey has showcased her exceptional vocal prowess once again by releasing a stunning cover of Sabrina Carpenter's hit song "Please Please Please". In a 45-second clip shared on social media, the 24-year-old star effortlessly belts the chorus while strumming the guitar, adding her own distinctive vocal stylings to the lyrics.

Carpenter's "Please Please Please" achieved a significant milestone by becoming her first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The pop star celebrated this accomplishment on Instagram, expressing her gratitude and the special significance of this moment.

Meanwhile, Bailey has also experienced a remarkable year. She recently welcomed her first child, a son named Halo. She expressed her joy on Instagram, describing the birth of her son as the greatest gift of 2023.

Carpenter praised Bailey's rendition, reposting the cover on her Instagram Story with the caption "Heart eyes and heart ears!!!" She further commented, "heavenly perfect angel." Bailey's cover also received enthusiastic support from celebrity friends and family, including her sister Chloe Bailey and singers Perrie Edwards, Kehlani and GloRilla.

Bailey's cover has received widespread acclaim for its angelic and captivating qualities. Fans have expressed their admiration for her ability to seamlessly weave her Chloe X Halle sound into Carpenter's pop melody. The cover has further cemented Bailey's reputation as a rising star who is capturing hearts with her exceptional voice.

Carpenter's "Please Please Please" continues to dominate the music scene, remaining in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 for its fifth week. This achievement reflects the song's infectious catchiness and its ability to resonate with listeners.

Bailey's cover of "Please Please Please" serves as a testament to the power of music to connect artists and inspire others. With both Carpenter and Bailey sharing a captivating vocal presence, this rendition has created a harmonious blend of talent and artistry. As fans eagerly await more collaborations and music from these two dynamic artists, Halle Bailey's cover stands as a reminder of the enduring impact of great music.