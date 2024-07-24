Azealia Banks Rips 'Uncultured' Kamala Harris, Wants Trump to Withdraw From Presidential Race

Instagram/Cover Images/CNP/INSTARimages Celebrity

While bashing the Democratic presidential frontrunner, the 'Chi Chi' songstress also states that Donald Trump should not run for president and wants Condoleezza Rice as president instead.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks lashes out at Kamala Harris after she officially launched her presidential campaign with Joe Biden's endorsement. The rapper/singer has ripped the Vice President as "uncultured" and "brat" when explaining the reason why she won't vote for her.

On Tuesday, July 23, the outspoken artist took to her Instagram Stories two give her two cents on the presidential race. "Kamala is ABSOLUTELY a brat. A drunk. A poser. Bad taste in music. Party girl. Uncultured as hell. Thinks we are not drawing the Merck correlations. Cliche in every aspect. Needs a face lift...," she wrote.

The 33-year-old continued, "And now all of a sudden, a non-citizen with tons of problems in her own country due to Brexit. Something like 2 out of every 5 children don't have enough to eat. Parliament invaded by KGB anchor babies like Eveghead. UK government debt high as hell. That bulls**t phony a** Rwandan refugee deportation scheme. English people worried about being able to heat their homes this winter."

"Girl, you are uninformed and thirsty for attention. PLEEEEEEEEASE give it a f**king break. You haven't a single clue of what life is like for women in America. And know nothing about Kamala Harris. Go ahead and pay that 48% California state tax on top of the 30% federal tax... Please be my guest. Don't get too big for your britches, sis. American girls will absolutely run you out of town," the raptress claimed.

In a comment on her Instagram post, Azealia suggested that Kamala drops out of the race because it's not "safe" for her. "For her own safety, I suggest she bow out, pop her nightly Xanax and chase it with a glass of white wine. She's entirely too sloppy and unfocused. Extremely contrite in everything she says and the world is not mature enough to accept a black woman as the leader of the free world. This is not a safe move for her," she elaborated.

Surprisingly, the "212" songstress, who has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, said that he should not run for president in 2024 and wants Condoleezza Rice as the Republican presidential nominee instead. "The only woman who can lead this country and get s**t in order is Condoleeza rice," she stated.

She went on reasoning, "In fact, the RNC should take Trump and JD off the Ballot and Put Condoleeza and Rick Scott as VP. They get s**t done. Trump is walking into a HUGE mess left behind by the Biden administration and it will be nearly impossible for him to fix, and course - he'll get blamed for it. I want Condoleeza and Rick Scott. Everyone else is a joke."

Azealia Banks slammed Kamala Harris while weighing on the 2024 presidential race.

Kamala announced her presidential campaign after Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential election. The Vice President has gained endorsement from celebrities such as George Clooney, Tina Knowles, Charli XCX and more.