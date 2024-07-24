 
'Deadpool and Wolverine' Receives a Fresh Rotten Tomatoes Score
20th Century Fox
Movie

After a string of recent MCU setbacks, the third installment of the Deadpool movie, the first set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appears to be a game changer, receiving a positive Rotten Tomatoes score.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Marvel's long-awaited team-up "Deadpool & Wolverine" has finally debuted in theaters, bringing both characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. With only one Marvel Studios movie releasing this year, "Deadpool & Wolverine" had a lot to prove. Fortunately, early reviews are praising the film.

The first wave of critics' reviews revealed that "Deadpool & Wolverine" received a 79% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. This Certified Fresh designation indicates that the majority of critics gave the film a positive review. While not every review is overwhelmingly favorable, the high score suggests that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is a solid entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Critics have noted the film's humor, action and the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The film also features an impressive cast, including Emma Corrin as the antagonist Cassandra Nova and several cameos, such as Dafne Keen as X-23 and Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

  Editors' Pick

"Deadpool & Wolverine" Rotten Tomatoes score is the lowest among the three "Deadpool" films, with the original sitting at 85% and "Deadpool 2" at 84%. However, as more reviews come in, the score is likely to fluctuate.

Despite the film's critical success, "Deadpool & Wolverine" will need the support of moviegoers to ensure its box office success. The film is tracking for a record-breaking opening weekend, indicating that audiences are eager to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up on the big screen.

Directed by Shawn Levy, "Deadpool & Wolverine" releases in theaters on July 26.

