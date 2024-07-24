Sabrina Carpenter's U.K. Fans Enraged Over Insane Ticket Prices

Instagram Music

The price aside, fans of the 'Espresso' singer also complain about how hard it is to get the ticket as they are allegedly booted out of the online Ticketmaster queue when the 'website crashed.'

AceShowbiz - Sabrina Carpenter has left her fans in the U.K. fumed over ticket prices. The "Please, Please, Please" hitmaker is set to bring her arena tour, "Short n' Sweet Tour", to the country. Fans, however, couldn't help but be shocked when they find out that the new concert prices are ten times more than her last tour.

It's said that the price went from £25 to a whopping £250. In response to the unbelievable change, one fumed fan wrote on social media, "£250 to sit in the nosebleeds to see Sabrina Carpenter at the o2 - an artist with two hit singles and two other moderate hits. Absolutely APPALLING!"

"SORRY I had every intention of getting Sabrina Carpenter tickets today on o2 priority but the cost is WILD why are they hundreds of pounds????? She's new ish???!???" someone else echoed the sentiment.

Another fan pointed out that the "Espresso" singer sets the ticket prices higher than her mentor Taylor Swift. "Two tickets to see taylor swift at wembley cost less than one ticket to see Sabrina carpenter at the o2… sorry for banging on about this but i'm literally baffled, the cost of ticket prices is completely ridiculous," the person said.

The price aside, fans also complained about how hard it was to get the ticket. They claimed they were booted out of the online Ticketmaster queue when the "website crashed" as tens of thousands rushed to secure a ticket on Tuesday, July 23.

Sabrina announced the Europe and U.K. legs for her "Short n' Sweet Tour" last month. "Soooo excited to bring the Short n' Sweet Tour to Europe & the UK!!" so she shared at the time. The singer additionally revealed that Rachel Chinouriri will be joining her as the support act on the new run of dates.

Sabrina Carpenter is slated to kick off her tour on September 23 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.