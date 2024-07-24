Tarek El Moussa Denies Talking About Ex-Wife Christina Hall's Divorce With 'Bittersweet' Post

Instagram Celebrity

Tarek El Moussa clarifies what his 'Bittersweet Lane' Instagram post is really about amid rumor that he made cryptic remarks about his former wife's troubled marriage.

AceShowbiz - Tarek El Moussa, the HGTV star, recently shared an image of a sign for "Bittersweet Lane" on his Instagram Story, prompting speculation that it was related to his ex-wife Christina Hall's divorce from Josh Hall. Tarek quickly took to social media to set the record straight.

"This has nothing to do with Christina," he wrote on his Instagram Story, alongside a screenshot of an article linking the two. "I was on a walk looking at cool houses and found the street name neat and wanted to share."

Tarek El Moussa denies dropping cryptic remarks about ex-wife's divorce

His clarification comes just days after Christina and Josh filed separately for divorce after two years of marriage. Josh cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The former couple also disagreed on property division and spousal support in their divorce filings.

Prior to the divorce news, Christina had expressed excitement about her upcoming HGTV show, "The Flip Off," which would team her up with Josh and Tarek with his wife Heather Rae El Moussa. However, following the divorce announcement, it was confirmed that Josh would no longer be participating in the show.

Tarek and Christina, who share two children, have navigated co-parenting and new marriages since their divorce in 2016. They have also had their share of public disagreements, including an on-set blow-up during "Flip or Flop" in 2021.

In recent months, however, the foursome appeared to be on friendly terms. Tarek told PEOPLE in January that his relationship with Christina is "better than it's been ever, since the separation."

Tarek's clarification of his "Bittersweet Lane" post emphasized his desire to avoid unnecessary speculation and drama.