Ryan Reynolds Says No to 'Deadpool 4' for Fear of Being Divorced by Blake Lively

While fans eagerly await the release of 'Deadpool and Wolverine,' Ryan Reynolds has provided some unexpected news regarding the future of the Deadpool franchise.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds will make his much-awaited return to the role of Deadpool in the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine". The film, marking the third installment in the Deadpool series, has already generated significant buzz due to its intriguing pairing of Deadpool and Wolverine.

The franchise has so far earned Reynolds both critical acclaim and commercial success, making his recent statement about the future of the series all the more surprising to fans.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Reynolds brought his signature chaos and humor to the show. He entered the stage on a massive Deadpool float, attempting to "crowd surf" with a mannequin dressed as himself. However, the comedic antics didn't distract from the more serious revelation that followed.

When Fallon asked him about the possibility of a "Deadpool 4," Reynolds responded definitively, "Oh God, no. My wife and children will divorce me. Jimmy, I have no prenup with any of them. I will be capital 'B' broke, and in turn, probably then doing 'Deadpool 4' 'cause I'd need the money.”

Reynolds, who not only stars in the Deadpool films but also serves as a producer and writer, explained that balancing his professional responsibilities with his family life is already a monumental task. He is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, and immediately jumping into another whirlwind production would be implausible for him.

Yet Reynolds did entertain the idea of someone else stepping into the mercenary's shoes. He jestingly suggested pop star Taylor Swift as a potential future Deadpool. "If I ever stop, she'd make a good Deadpool," he said. "Funny. Funny!"

Swift is a close friend of Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, which only fueled rumors that she might appear in the upcoming film as Dazzler, a character from the X-Men universe.

Aside from his candid comments on a potential fourth film, Reynolds also teased what fans can expect from "Deadpool & Wolverine," particularly the guest appearances. He avoided calling them cameos, instead noting, "I would say that they're more surprises because they have beginnings, middles, and ends."

Unlike other recent films that have used cameos as quick gags or nostalgic nods, these appearances are expected to carry emotional weight and be integral to the storyline.

Given the film's July 26 release date, fans have plenty to look forward to, even if "Deadpool 4" isn't on the immediate horizon. Reynolds' focus on quality storytelling and his dedication to his family ensures that any future Deadpool installments will be worth the wait.