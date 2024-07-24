Keanu Reeves Shatters Kneecap on Set of New Movie 'Good Fortune'

Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen Movie

The 'John Wick' actor offers detailed story of how he busted his knee while filming his new movie with Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh.

AceShowbiz - Keanu Reeves discovered that making a comedic film can sometimes be more dangerous than his high-octane action roles. While filming new movie "Good Fortune," the beloved actor suffered a dramatic injury, proving that "Comedy is hard, man."

On Monday, July 21, Keanu Reeves dropped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", where he humorously recounted the story of how he broke his kneecap during the filming of his latest project. The incident happened on the set of the upcoming comedy "Good Fortune", directed by Aziz Ansari and also starring Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh.

The 59-year-old actor, renowned for his iconic roles in "The Matrix" and "John Wick" franchises, was asked by host Stephen Colbert about the injury. "What happened? Who got to you?" Colbert probed, to which Reeves responded in a playful tough-guy voice, "No one got to me. Accident got to me."

Reeves explained that the mishap occurred while filming a scene where he and his co-stars were in a cold plunge. "I was loving it. I was standing there, and we finish the scene, and you know when you're cold and you're [shuffling]? I had a bathing suit and a towel, and you put it over your head and you do the cold shuffle?" he recounted.

Unfortunately, while performing the "cold shuffle" in a room with protective carpets, his foot got caught in a pocket, causing his knee to spike into the ground. "My patella, kneecap, cracked like a potato chip," Reeves described, mimicking the motion with his knee.

The injury was confirmed by Ansari during an appearance at CinemaCon, where he praised Reeves for his resilience. Despite being on crutches with an ice pack on his knee, Reeves continued to film his scenes, embodying the spirit of an "angel" - a role he plays in the film as Gabriel, who helps the character played by Ansari find the true meaning of life.

Colbert couldn't help but point out the irony of the situation, saying, "This was not an action film with Aziz and Rogen," to which Reeves confirmed, "No, it was comedy." The actor's humorous retelling and dedication to his craft captivated viewers and co-stars alike. "Comedy's hard, man," Reeves quipped, encapsulating the underlying challenge and unexpected hazards of making people laugh.

Good Fortune, which marks Ansari's directorial debut, is eagerly anticipated. The film does not currently have a release date, but continues to generate buzz due to the behind-the-scenes stories and Reeves' remarkable commitment to his role, even in the face of injury.