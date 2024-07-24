Halle Berry Ditches Her Top in Numerous Instagram Pictures to Mark 20 Years of 'Catwoman'

Instagram Celebrity

Halle Berry celebrates the 20th anniversary of her iconic - though critically panned - role in Catwoman with bold new photos and shares how the film made her a self-proclaimed 'cat lover.'

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry is celebrating a major milestone in her career, marking 20 years since she portrayed the iconic character of Catwoman in the 2004 film. The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion in a series of eye-catching photos, posing topless with two black cats covering her chest. She also donned black bikini bottoms and a Catwoman-esque mask, captioning the post, "And STILL… meow!"

"It's been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!" Berry expressed in her post.

Berry, who was a lifelong dog person before taking on the role, shared that the film profoundly influenced her relationship with cats. The actress, who recently rescued four kittens from her yard, mentioned, "I became a cat lover because of it. I just rescued four kitties I found in my yard three weeks ago. I'm a Catwoman through and through, because of that experience and those relationships. That experience changed me."

The kittens, named Boots and Coco, found their way into Berry's life just in time for the anniversary. "I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their 2 siblings and their mom! I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she's now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I've found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies. It's a full house over here!" she wrote on Instagram.

Berry's full house also includes her boyfriend, Van Hunt, and her children, Nahla and Maceo.

Despite the film's critical failure, Berry has a unique perspective on her Catwoman experience. "I felt like it was Halle Berry's failure, but I didn't make it alone," she told Entertainment Weekly. "All these years, I've absolutely carried it." She added, "Being a Black woman, I'm used to carrying negativity on my back, fighting, being a fish swimming upstream by myself."

Berry also recounted the intensive preparation she underwent for the role, including adopting a cat named Playdough to better understand feline behavior. "I watched, studied and learned how cats think. I didn't have the responsibility of children and family; I was just a woman alone with a lot of idle time to focus on this. I'd crawl around my house, trying to jump on my counters, thinking, 'If I were a cat, how would I get up there?' I was in it 24/7."

As Berry continues to cherish her role in Catwoman, she also focuses on her future projects, undeterred by past setbacks. "A little bad publicity about a movie? I didn't love it, but it wasn't going to stop my world or derail me from doing what I love to do," she asserted.