Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Make Instagram Debut After She Hinted at Taking His Last Name

Movie starlet Hailee Steinfeld and NFL star Josh Allen have finally unveiled their romance on Instagram after keeping their relationship out of spotlight for months.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Actress Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have finally made their relationship Instagram-official. The couple has been keeping their romance under the radar since May 2023, prompting much speculation and excitement among fans.

The NFL star marked the first day of training camp by sharing a photo collection on Instagram, featuring himself and Steinfeld during their off-season adventures. The post included several snapshots from their trip to Paris for Fashion Week in March, where fans got to see the couple admiring the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen go Instagram official

In addition to the Eiffel Tower visit, Allen's carousel included a photo of the "Edge of Seventeen" star sightseeing in Paris and a memorable shot of his infamous ripped pants. There is also a picture of Steinfeld with Allen's loved ones at a family party. "Onward," he wrote in the caption.

The couple, having spent a significant amount of time together in Buffalo, have also been spotted on various trips, including a long weekend in Mexico to celebrate the wedding of former Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen. Although Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams, who is close friends with the bride, was also in attendance, the focus remained on the new couple's upbeat and affectionate demeanor.

Speculation about the relationship began to grow when Steinfeld and Allen were seen cozily dining at a popular sushi spot in New York City. They only confirmed their romance officially in July, with photos from a serene vacation in Mexico hitting the headlines.

At the Golden Globes, Steinfeld charmed fans by addressing engagement rumors sparked by a significant ring on her right hand, stating, "No particular reason other than I thought it was real cute." When jested about supporting a "sportsy man," Steinfeld light-heartedly indicated her enthusiasm for Allen's football prowess while showing her fandom.

Adding fuel to the fire, Steinfeld recently posted a cryptic Instagram story titled "Hailee Allen," which caused a stir online. It remains a mystery whether this hints at a potential marriage plan or is part of a new collaborative venture.

Hailee Steinfeld hints at marriage plan

Though they prefer to keep their private lives away from the limelight, Allen and Steinfeld have successfully managed to captivate the public's interest with their romance. Their story continues to unfold, delightfully blending the worlds of sports and entertainment.