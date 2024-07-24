Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Reacts to Charli XCX Calling Stepmom 'Brat'

Cover Images/Bonnie Cash/JOHN NACION Celebrity

Vice President Kamala Harris has embraced a new moniker amid her political campaign after Joe Biden dropped out of the Presidential race, and it's not what you'd expect.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Vice President Kamala Harris has found herself the center of a surprising viral trend, "Brat," led by pop sensation Charli XCX. The term "brat," inspired by Charli's latest album, refers to someone who is "a little messy, likes to party, and maybe says some dumb things sometimes." On the surface, it may sound like a backhanded compliment, but Harris has embraced it wholeheartedly, turning it into a badge of honor.

Ella Emhoff, Harris' 25-year-old stepdaughter, took to Instagram to express her pride in Harris' new "brat" status. "@charli_xcx gets it," she captioned a story sharing Charli's viral post calling Harris a "brat." The post was accompanied by Charli's hit song "Apple," quickly resonating with Ella's 300,000 followers and sparking a wave of social media buzz.

Ella Emhoff responds to Charli XCX calling Kamala Harris a 'brat'

Harris' campaign has leaned into the "brat" theme as well. Her official campaign account on X, formerly Twitter, adopted a banner that mimics the neon green aesthetic of Charli's album cover.

The "brat" movement first gained significant traction on TikTok, promoting an attitude of honesty, bluntness, and a bit of volatility. Charli XCX defined the term further, comparing it to cultural icons like Courtney Love in the '90s and Amy Winehouse in the early 2000s.

"You are just that girl who is a little messy and maybe says dumb things sometimes, who feels herself but then also maybe has a breakdown, but parties through it," Charli explained in a TikTok video.

Amid this newfound trend, Harris has secured enough delegate support to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination for 2024. President Joe Biden's decision to step down has paved the way for Harris to make history once again. Celebrities like George Clooney have also rallied behind Harris, emphasizing her leadership and potential to save democracy.

With endorsements pouring in and the "brat" campaign capturing the zeitgeist, Harris is poised for a unique and dynamic run for the presidency. Despite critiques from the opposition, including J.D. Vance's derogatory "childless cat lady" comment, Harris is redefining what it means to be a candidate, resonating with a younger, more diverse electorate.

As the "brat summer" continues to trend, it looks like Harris is not only breaking conventional political norms but also connecting with a new generation eager for change and authenticity. Whether this viral sensation will translate into votes remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Kamala Harris is having a "brat" moment, and she's not backing down.