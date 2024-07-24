 
Sharon Stone Cast in 'Nobody 2' as Main Villain
The 'Basic Instinct' actress has signed on to star as the antagonist in the upcoming sequel to the 2021 action hit 'Nobody', alongside returning lead actor Bob Odenkirk.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone is set to join Bob Odenkirk in the highly anticipated sequel, "Nobody 2". The actress will portray the film's primary antagonist, making her a formidable adversary for Odenkirk's character, Hutch.

Known for her iconic roles in "Basic Instinct" and "Casino", Stone has transitioned seamlessly to television in recent years, appearing in popular shows like "Ratched" and "The New Pope". Her casting in "Nobody 2" promises an electrifying showdown with Odenkirk's Hutch Mansell.

Franchise creator Derek Kolstad, along with Odenkirk, Aaron Rabin and Umair Aleem, have penned the script for the sequel. Timo Tjahjanto, known for his horror and action films like "The Night Comes for Us", will direct the picture.

The original "Nobody" starred Odenkirk as a mild-mannered family man who unleashes his deadly skills as a former government assassin when his family is threatened. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $57.5 million worldwide.

The plot details for "Nobody 2" remain under wraps, but the addition of Stone as the villain has sparked excitement among fans. The film's producers include Odenkirk, Kelly McCormick and David Leitch of 87North, who were also involved in the first installment.

With its anticipated release date set for August 15, 2025, "Nobody 2" is highly anticipated. Fans are eager to witness the clash between Odenkirk's Hutch and Stone's formidable antagonist, promising an action-packed and thrilling cinematic experience.

