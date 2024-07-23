Charli XCX Declares Kamala Harris' Presidential Campaign as 'Brat Summer'

Instagram Celebrity

The famous British pop star has endorsed the Vice President's presidential campaign, sparking a surge in popularity among younger voters following Joe Biden's withdrawal.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - On June 21, following Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and endorsement of Kamala Harris, Charli XCX shared a post on X (formerly Twitter): "kamala [sic] IS brat." This declaration sparked a viral trend online, where people began associating Harris with the concept of "brat."

According to Charli XCX, a "brat" is an individual who is "genuine," "self-possessed" and has a "rebellious streak." They are "honest," "blunt," "a little bit volatile" and may occasionally "do dumb things."

In response to Charli XCX's endorsement, Harris's official campaign account on X updated its banner to mimic the style of her album "Brat", featuring a neon green background and lowercase lettering. The campaign also embraced the "Brat Summer" trend on Instagram, sharing numerous memes popular with younger audiences.

The embrace of the "Brat Summer" label by Harris's campaign has been met with enthusiasm among Generation Z voters. Some have expressed a renewed sense of energy and optimism, which they hope will translate to increased voter turnout.

Harris, as the second Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate and the first Black American to be elected as vice president, has a history of breaking barriers. Her presidential campaign has received strong support from left-leaning influencers on social media, who have created viral memes about her, including references to coconut trees.

These memes, and the wider "Brat Summer" trend, are an attempt to mobilize young voters and demonstrate the campaign's appeal to a diverse and progressive electorate. As Harris's campaign progresses, it remains to be seen whether the "Brat Summer" label will continue to resonate with voters and help her secure the Democratic nomination.