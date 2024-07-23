 
Jennifer Meyer Credits Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Conscious Uncoupling' for Amicable Tobey Maguire Divorce
The jewelry designer reveals how the famous actress' way of separating from then-husband Chris Martin made her divorce from the 'Spider-Man' star a peaceful experience.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, 47, has revealed how Gwyneth Paltrow's amicable split from Chris Martin influenced her own divorce from Tobey Maguire, the "Spider-Man" star.

Meyer shared that she had witnessed Paltrow's "conscious uncoupling" firsthand and was inspired by her ability to remain loving and cooperative with Martin despite their separation. Paltrow introduced Meyer to Dr. Habib Sadeghi, who helped her navigate her own breakup.

Meyer explained that Paltrow's approach taught her the importance of putting her children's needs first and creating a positive family environment. She said, "I watched her do this, and I was like, wow. That's not what I was taught growing up. I was taught that divorce is ugly."

Meyer acknowledges that her divorce from Maguire took hard work, but expressed her gratitude for his continued support and friendship. She stated, "I literally have the best ex-husband in the world, and I hit the jackpot."

Meyer and Maguire, who tied the knot in 2007, have two children together. They share parenting responsibilities and maintain a close relationship. Meyer praised Maguire's kindness and generosity, calling him her "best friend." She also mentioned that Maguire is close with her current boyfriend.

Meyer's experience highlights the importance of seeking support and guidance during challenging life transitions. Gwyneth Paltrow's example provided her with a roadmap for navigating her own divorce with grace and compassion.

