Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the hit romance drama's long-awaited fourth season that will see Lily Collins reprising her role as the titular character.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Emily's journey continues. On Monday, July 22, Netflix unveiled the trailer for "Emily in Paris" long-awaited fourth season that will see Lily Collins reprising her role as the titular character.

The trailer sees Emily telling her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) about all the hot men she saw on her morning run. At one point, Emily confirms that she is neither with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) nor Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), prompting Gabriel to ask, "You're not with Alfie?"

Emily can also be seen arguing with Alfie, who yells, "I'm so sick of the secrets!" In response to that, Emily says, "So am I!" As for Gabriel, he tells Emily that he needs time, though it's unclear what the issues are between them.

Meanwhile, Emily and Alfie's breakup has gone viral after they posed nearly kissing for an Ami ad. "You broadcast your entire life for public consumption, and now it's affecting my business," Sylvie protests. The footage also features Emily teasing that she's "ready for new experiences." She adds, "I thought I could move on from them, but they mean so much for different reasons."

The official logline reads, "After the dramatic events of Camille [Camille Razat] and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigate personnel shakeups."

"Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they're forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of," it continued.

Season 4 of "Emily in Paris" will be divided into 2 parts. The first part streams August 15 on Netflix, while the second installment will arrive on September 12.