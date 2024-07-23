Cardi B Boasts About Predicting Kamala Harris' Presidential Nomination

Instagram Celebrity

After Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the race and named his Vice President as the Democratic nominee for this year's election, the 'WAP' raptress reminds everyone that she was right from the start.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B reminded everyone that she has vouched for Kamala Harris even before she announced her run for the presidency. After the Vice President replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for this year's election, the raptress has boasted about predicting Harris' presidential bid.

"STOP PLAYING WIT ME!!!! Check the date.. said this on JUNE 30TH! been told y'all Kamala should've been the 2024 candidate," the Grammy Award-winning artist wrote on Instagram along with a clip of her recent live stream. "Y'all be trying to play the Bronx education, baby this what I do!!! Been my passion.. don't let my accent fool y'all."

In the footage from her June 30 live stream, Cardi called President Biden "selfish" for not letting Harris run for president. "I feel like it was very selfish of Biden and the whole Democrat Party [...] that they allow Biden to continue to run for president," she said in the video. "I feel like they should have passed the torch to Kamala. This was the perfect moment for her. Right now, I don't feel like we have strong candidates."

"I feel like this would have been her perfect time to shine," the 31-year-old further argued. "We already know that she's sharp with the f**king mouth. Whatever value that Biden wants, she's practically the same value. So I feel like it was a little bit selfish to not make that choice to give her this moment to run for presidency."

As to why she thinks Biden should retire as president, Cardi elaborated, "I personally think that he should enjoy his life right now, with his children, with his grandkids. You already made a legacy. You already made a legacy. You already became a president. You did something that you always wanted to do and that's become president. You don't have to run for second term."

After Cardi pointed out her recent remarks, many supported her political opinions. Filmmaker Lee Daniels wrote in the comments section, "F**kin love u." Another follower claimed, "No cap … cardi be on her political ish, if you actually follow outside of music she be on point," while one other penned, "I told my mans last week that Cardi politics be on point."