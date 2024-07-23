Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Can't Keep Hands Off BF Josh Connor on Day Out

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

The former wife of the 'Man of Steel' actor beams with happiness as she grabs what appears to be green smoothies with her financier boyfriend in California.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christine Baumgartner was not shy to show her affection towards Josh Connor. The former wife of actor Kevin Costner could not keep her hands off her boyfriend during a day out months after finalizing her divorce from Kevin.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds online on Monday, July 22, it could be seen that the 50-year-old handbag designer stepped out with her beau in Montecito, California two days prior. The two grabbed what appeared to be green smoothies together.

Christine and Josh were photographed walking close to each other as they carried cups of drink with their hands. Showing her affection, she placed her hand on his toned arms. Throughout the stroll, the perfect pair looked in good spirits as she flashed her radiant smile in one of the photos.

For the beverage run, Christine opted to wear a sporty outfit, including a black top underneath a loose white tee. She completed the look with a black crop hoodie and a pair of matching leggings. She also donned a pair of white sneakers, black sunglasses and a gold necklace. In addition, her long blonde hair, which she tucked behind her ears, cascaded down her back.

As for Josh, the financier, who showed off his beard, looked in sync with his girlfriend in a black-and-white ensemble. He flaunted his toned arms in a short-sleeved white tee that came with black "Sunny" graphic on its front side. He covered his hair with a white baseball hat featuring black "LA" embroidery.

Josh also wore a pair of black shorts and white Nike shoes. To shield his eyes from the harsh direct sunlight, he put on a pair of shades. Furthermore, he accessorized himself with a stack of bracelets and a black wrist watch.

The new sighting came two months after Christine and Josh went public with their relationship. In May, she no longer hid her romance with Josh as they packed on the PDA for the first time. Two months prior to the PDA-filled outing, she finalized her divorce from Kevin, with whom she shares three children, sons Cayden and Hayes as well as daughter Grace. The former couple was married for 18 years.