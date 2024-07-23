Kim Zolciak Shades Kenya Moore, Discusses Her Potential 'RHOA' Return

Cover Images/Curtis Means/JOHN NACION TV

Zolciak isn't holding back on her opinion about Moore's departure from 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta', while also teasing a possible return to the drama-laden franchise herself.

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak has shared her candid thoughts on Kenya Moore's departure from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (RHOA) during a recent interview. The former cast member called Moore's mid-season exit the "best decision ever" made by Bravo.

Moore allegedly left the Bravo franchise following disputes with production concerning safety issues and threats involving newcomer Brittany Eady. The drama arose from a previous altercation where Moore was accused of publicly displaying explicit images of Eady at a public event. A source revealed, "Kenya is not returning to 'RHOA' this season. She decided it was best for herself to leave after how she felt the incident was handled and how she was treated."

Zolciak, known for her straightforward opinions, said, "Thank God," when asked about Moore's exit. She elaborated, "I was told by another housewife because I don't watch anything on TV and I was absolutely flabbergasted and disgusted by what she did. It was the lowest of the low, but I've always known how flawed her character was."

Moreover, Zolciak touched on her personal grievances with Moore, stating, "She talked about my kids in the past inappropriately, she's very disrespectful to me. You don't ever bring someone's kids into the mix ever and I think it's the best decision ever. She should've left many years ago."

In an interview with ET's Brice Sander, Zolciak reacted to Moore's departure and pondered her own potential return to the hit series. She emphasized that it would take a lot for her to rejoin the cast. "They don't have enough money to ever bring me back on that show because my sanity and my peace are worth way more," she claimed.

However, Zolciak teased a slim possibility, especially with recent cast changes. "Unless the whole cast, well, now that Kenya's gone, I shouldn't say it like that, but you know, I heard [Phaedra Parks] might be making her way back, and that would be an awesome choice. I might have to consider it with Phaedra because she's so funny and all I do is laugh when I'm around her," she shared, albeit adding that her return is highly improbable.

Zolciak's recent reappearance on "RHOA" saw her taking jabs at Moore once again. While discussing a potential cast trip to Portugal, she reacted to Moore's possible attendance by saying, "Uh, really? That b***h is still alive."

Additionally, fans caught a glimpse of Zolciak's personal drama unraveling in the trailer for MTV's "Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets", hinting at marital troubles with husband Kroy Biermann. Despite initially filing for divorce, the couple has recently dismissed their petitions, deciding to stay together.

Kim Zolciak's dramatic flair for controversy and candid viewpoints ensures she remains a compelling figure in reality TV, whether she decides to return to "RHOA" or continue forging new paths in other ventures.