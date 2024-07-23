 
Maura Tierney Joins 'Law and Order' Season 24 as Series Regular
Cover Images/Charlie Steffans
TV

The actress, best known for her roles on 'ER' and 'The Affair', is added to the cast of NBC's long-running police procedural and legal drama series as a lieutenant for the upcoming season.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - In an exciting development for fans of network television, Maura Tierney is making her return to NBC's primetime lineup as she joins the cast of "Law & Order" for its forthcoming 24th season. The seasoned actress, renowned for her unforgettable roles on shows like "ER", "The Affair" and "NewsRadio", will step into the shoes of a new lieutenant, as first reported by TVLine. This marks Tierney's first major network TV role since her brief appearance on CBS' "The Good Wife" concluded in 2013.

Tierney's addition to the long-running legal drama coincides with a season of significant cast changes. The "Law & Order" family recently bid farewell to Camryn Manheim, who portrayed Lieutenant Kate Dixon, as well as long-time ensemble member Sam Waterston, known for his iconic role as District Attorney Jack McCoy. Manheim exited at the end of season 23, which wrapped on May 16, while Waterston stepped down in February after an impressive 400-episode tenure. Following these departures, Tony Goldwyn, best known for his role in "Scandal", has stepped in as the new district attorney, Nicholas Baxter.

"Law & Order", created by Dick Wolf, remains the longest-running law enforcement series on television. The show continues to captivate audiences with its formulaic narrative, which combines police procedural and legal drama elements, delivering cases inspired by real-life events. The upcoming season, which premieres on October 3 at 8 P.M. on NBC and will be available on Peacock the following day, promises to bring fresh twists and dynamic storytelling with its reimagined cast.

Maura Tierney's television portfolio is impressive and diverse. She gained widespread acclaim for her role as Abby Lockhart on NBC's "ER", earning her a steadfast fan base. Her role on Showtime's "The Affair" as Helen Solloway further showcased her versatility and earned her a Golden Globe. Recently, she starred on "American Rust" on Amazon Prime Video, as well as A24's film "The Iron Claw". Currently, she can also be seen in Universal's action-packed film, "Twisters".

Tierney's character details on "Law & Order" remain under wraps, but her addition is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike. With a proven track record of bringing depth and nuance to her roles, her performance is expected to add a fresh layer of intrigue to the venerable show.

As the new season approaches, viewers can look forward to "Law & Order" trademark gripping storytelling, now enriched by Maura Tierney's return to the screen.

