Justin Timberlake Misses NSYNC Reunion at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' World Premiere

The star-studded premiere of the third 'Deadpool' movie sees unexpected stars, including beloved NSYNC members, hitting the red carpet in New York City like never before.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - The much-anticipated premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine" took place on Monday, July 22, at New York City's David H. Koch Theater. The event wasn't just a treat for Marvel fans but also a nostalgic nod for any NSYNC fan with four out of five members attending. JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick strutted down the red and yellow carpet, much to the delight of fans on social media. Justin Timberlake, the fifth member, was notably absent due to his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour.

The reason behind this joyful reunion? The inclusion of NSYNC's 2000 hit "Bye Bye Bye" on the movie's eclectic soundtrack. Other notable tracks featured include Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You", Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris", Fergie's (Stacy Ferguson) "Glamorous", "The Greatest Show" from "The Greatest Showman" and "You're the One that I Want" from "Grease". Fans can expect a highly varied musical backdrop that sets the mood for this superhero extravaganza.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" follows Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), who has left his time as Deadpool behind. However, the Time Variance Authority calls him in for a new mission, pairing him with an even more reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to save the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman is one of the highlights, bringing a blend of action and comedy that promises to keep audiences entertained.

The star-studded event didn't stop there. Reynolds and Jackman were joined by castmates Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Aaron Stanford and Brianna Hildebrand, making the red carpet a sight to behold. Special guests like Avril Lavigne and the NSYNC crew further added to the excitement.

One interesting tidbit shared by Ryan Reynolds during a SiriusXM interview was about how they convinced Madonna to approve the use of her iconic song "Like a Prayer" in the film. "It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed Madonna the sequence where 'Like a Prayer' would be used," revealed the film's director Shawn Levy. According to Reynolds, "Madonna doesn't just license the song, particularly that song. It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it." Madonna not only granted permission but also provided invaluable feedback, proving to be spot-on in her suggestions for the scene.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters on Friday, July 26. With a unique cast, a nostalgic soundtrack and the dynamic duo of Reynolds and Jackman, it's a film that promises to offer something for everyone.