Angie Harmon on Possible 'Law and Order' Return: 'I Would Love' It

Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Angie Harmon has weighed in on the possibility of her making a return to "Law & Order". The actress portraying Assistant District Attorney Abbie Carmichael said that she "would love" to reprise her role.

The 49-year-old actress, who played on the NBC legal procedural for three seasons between 1998 and 2001, is interested to "do an arc or something" on the Dick Wolf-created show, which was recently revamped and renewed for season 22.

Angie told Entertainment Tonight that when it was resurrected for its 21st season, she said, "I would love it. I was like, 'Look, guys, I mean, I would love to do an arc or something.' " She added, "I would love to revisit Abbie. She was just so fun and wonderful," before saying that she loved Sam Waterston, who played her boss District Attorney Jack McCoy, who often sparred with Angie over their differing views, and "that whole group."

The former "Law Order: Special Victims Unit" guest star called her time working with the franchise as "a really, really wonderful time in" her life. She gushed, "Just know that was a really, really wonderful time in my life. I mean, what a great time to, you know, begin an acting career," before quipping that she could fit in Jack's shoes, saying, "That would be perfect. Just on hang on everybody."

Angie, who has daughters Finley, 18, Avery, 16, and Emery, 13, with her ex Jason Sehorn, the 51-year-old former NFL star, shared that she was drawn to her latest project, the Lifetime movie "Buried in Barstow" was the maternal "primal instinct" of her character, Hazel King.

"The thing that drew me to 'Buried in Barstow' the most was the whole mother caring for her child [and] that sort of primal instinct," she said. "It's something that can't be forced. It can't be faked. It's just something that's so natural and I think every parent gets it, you know."