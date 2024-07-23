 
Khloe Kardashian Called Out Over Photoshop Fail in Sunbath Photo
The 40-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum is called out by fans after they notice a Photoshop mishap in her new Instagram photo featuring her sunbathing on the beach.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian may need to find someone with a better Photoshop skill. "The Kardashians" star was called out by fans after they noticed a Photoshop mishap in her new Instagram photo featuring her sunbathing on the beach.

In the snap, the reality TV star could be seen flaunting her toned physique in a white bikini. She was seen lying on the sand, but some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that a "chunk" of her bottom was conspicuously missing.

In the comments section, one follower asked, "Why is a big chunk of your butt missing??" Another suggested, "Girl you need a better photo editor, that dent at the bottom of your butt looks weird af."

Some others urged the Good American founder to "stop with the photo shopping [sic]" because it sets unattainable and "unrealistic goals for young girls."

This wasn't the first time Khloe was accused of digitally altering her photos. In November 2023, fans believed she edited photos of her and mom Kris Jenner for the latter's birthday tribute. The snaps saw Khloe wrapping her arms around Kris as they smiled at each other.

Noticing the mishap, one fan said, "That's a weird way to Photoshop an arm. You'd think she'd notice that." Another pointed out that Kris' neck "looks insane." Someone added, "At this point it's just insulting. Photoshop is out of control. Does she think we're idiots who actually think they look like that? What's the point?"

That aside, Khloe recently celebrated her milestone as she turned 40. For the big day, the mom of two invited family and friends to a fun-filled Dollywood-themed birthday bash. Also among the attendees was Khloe's ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True and son Tatum.

Some Internet users quickly blasted Khloe's decision to invite the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who split from Khloe due to his infidelity, to the party. "She's just as pitiful for not turning him away at the door if that's truly the case. They are both pathetic and deserving of one another," one said.

