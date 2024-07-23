David Arquette Recalls Lala Kent Giving Him 'Attitude' on Movie Set: She's 'Not the Friendliest'

AceShowbiz - David Arquette, known for his iconic role in the "Scream" franchise, has publicly criticized reality star Lala Kent over their interactions during the filming of the 2020 comedy "Spree." The actor, now 52, revealed his experience on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," stirring quite a reaction from fans.

During the show, Arquette noted that although he "didn't really have any scenes with" Kent, they "met a couple of times" at screenings and other events related to the film. In the movie, Arquette played the father of Joe Keery's character, a rideshare driver who gains a following by livestreaming his murders.

Despite their limited interactions, Arquette described Kent as "not the friendliest" and recalled feeling a certain "attitude" from her. "I wasn't trying to give attitude. I was like, 'Why am I getting attitude?' " Arquette said, commenting on the reality star's demeanor towards him.

When host Andy Cohen asked if interacting with Kent felt like being on "Vanderpump Rules," Arquette agreed, saying it felt "exactly" like that.

Fans of the show were quick to voice their opinions, with many expressing wonder at why the "Give Them Lala" podcast host would be unfriendly to one of Hollywood's well-liked personalities.

Social media users did not hold back on their thoughts. One person commented, "David Arquette seems like one of the nicest guys. Why in the world would she give attitude?" Another added, "She's no actress, lol. And she's not nice!"

As of now, Lala Kent has not responded to Arquette's comments, though her representatives have been contacted. This isn't the first time the reality star has been criticized for her behavior; however, the broader context of the situation, including possible pressures or misunderstandings, remains undisclosed.

Arquette's personal life also came into discussion on the Bravo show. The actor co-parents daughter Coco, 20, with ex-wife Courteney Cox and shares two sons, Charlie, 10, and Augustus, 7, with wife Christina McLarty. He reflected on his past marriage, noting how Cox's success on "Friends" sometimes made him feel inferior, contributing to their arguments.

The conversation about Lala Kent and David Arquette highlights how off-screen interactions can sometimes be just as dramatic as the roles played by celebrities. For fans of both personalities, it's a reminder that even those in the spotlight face everyday challenges in their relationships and interactions.