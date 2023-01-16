 

David Arquette Feels Blessed to Have Smooth Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox

David Arquette Feels Blessed to Have Smooth Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Amanda and Jack Go Glamping' actor feels lucky to be able to raise his daughter together with former wife without any serious issues following their divorce.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - David Arquette is fortunate to have a "beautiful" relationship with his ex-wife Courteney Cox. The couple - who shared screen in the "Scream" horror franchise - were married from 1999 until they divorced in 2013 and are parents to an 18-year-old daughter, Coco, and David is glad the former couple were able to remain friends over the years and co-parent Coco together with no issues.

"Today we are great co-parents to our daughter, Coco. So that's really beautiful," he said when speaking to Closer US magazine.

David, 51, went on to reveal their daughter is thriving and recently got her first car as she learns to drive. He also has two sons with his second wife and producing partner Christina McLarty while Courteney is in a long-term relationship with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid.

  Editors' Pick

The actor went on to open up about his second marriage, revealing they have a tight family unit and he feels lucky to be married to such an amazing woman. He said, "My boys are just complete characters, both of them. I'm so grateful to Christina … She's just like the brains of the operation. The woman behind the man."

David started dating Entertainment Tonight correspondent Christina back in 2011 after he separated from Courteney and they tied the knot in 2015. The "Scream" star insisted marriage is hard work, but the couple has found a way to get through the tough times together.

He added, "It's tough. You have to figure out how to really make it work with each other, to hear each other and allow each other to be yourselves, but also to have your strong boundaries."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gerard Butler Dreams of Starring in 'Really Dark Satire'

Julianne Moore Admits There's Still Part of Her That Wants to Be Tanned and Blonde
Related Posts
David Arquette Hopes for 'Scream' Franchise to Stay 'Alive'

David Arquette Hopes for 'Scream' Franchise to Stay 'Alive'

David Arquette and Courteney Cox's Daughter Refuses to Watch 'Scream' Movies

David Arquette and Courteney Cox's Daughter Refuses to Watch 'Scream' Movies

David Arquette Has No Plan to Return to Wrestling, Feels Grateful to Be Alive After Scary Injury

David Arquette Has No Plan to Return to Wrestling, Feels Grateful to Be Alive After Scary Injury

David Arquette Admits Near-Death Experience From Wrestling Accident Was His Wake Up Call

David Arquette Admits Near-Death Experience From Wrestling Accident Was His Wake Up Call

Latest News
Julianne Moore Admits There's Still Part of Her That Wants to Be Tanned and Blonde
  • Jan 16, 2023

Julianne Moore Admits There's Still Part of Her That Wants to Be Tanned and Blonde

David Arquette Feels Blessed to Have Smooth Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox
  • Jan 16, 2023

David Arquette Feels Blessed to Have Smooth Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox

Gerard Butler Dreams of Starring in 'Really Dark Satire'
  • Jan 16, 2023

Gerard Butler Dreams of Starring in 'Really Dark Satire'

Sky Ferreira Defends Herself for Being 'Difficult', Insists She Wants to 'Protect' Herself
  • Jan 16, 2023

Sky Ferreira Defends Herself for Being 'Difficult', Insists She Wants to 'Protect' Herself

Margot Robbie Relished Filming 'Babylon' as She's 'Allowed to Do Absolutely Anything'
  • Jan 16, 2023

Margot Robbie Relished Filming 'Babylon' as She's 'Allowed to Do Absolutely Anything'

Perrie Edwards in Negotiations to Sign Deal With Columbia Records
  • Jan 16, 2023

Perrie Edwards in Negotiations to Sign Deal With Columbia Records

Most Read
Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Make Romance Instagram Official on Her 26th Birthday

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Make Romance Instagram Official on Her 26th Birthday

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

Wiz Khalifa Goes Off on Those Boasting About Having Better Lives After Quitting Weed

Wiz Khalifa Goes Off on Those Boasting About Having Better Lives After Quitting Weed

Iggy Azalea Offers 'Unapologetically Hot' Content as She Joins OnlyFans

Iggy Azalea Offers 'Unapologetically Hot' Content as She Joins OnlyFans

John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen

John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen

Austin Butler Breaks Silence on Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Austin Butler Breaks Silence on Lisa Marie Presley's Death

50 Cent Dubs Gabrielle Union a 'H*e' for Saying She's 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris

50 Cent Dubs Gabrielle Union a 'H*e' for Saying She's 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman