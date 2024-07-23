Autumn Crittendon, '16 and Pregnant' Alum, Died at 27

AceShowbiz - Former "16 and Pregnant" star Autumn Crittendon has died at the age of 27. Her sister Misty Crittendon shared the heartbreaking news in a now-deleted Facebook post, expressing the immense grief felt by the family.

Autumn, who appeared on Season 5 of the MTV reality show, was a high school sophomore in Richmond, Virginia, when she shared her story with TV viewers. She leaves behind three children, one of whom, her son Drake Franklin, was born during the filming of the show. Over the years, she also welcomed a daughter, Abigail, and another son, Luke.

In her tribute, Misty reflected on the sudden loss, sharing vivid recounts of discovering her sister's death. "Pulling up seeing all the vehicles, an empty ambulance … and jumping out of the truck as soon as I could begging the paramedics and cops to tell me you were OK," Misty wrote. "But my worst fear was confirmed and I collapsed in the road."

Misty's post detailed the emotional turmoil she faced in realizing Autumn was gone. "I went down the hall to check the rooms to make sure you weren't hiding back there … I seen the shirt you were wearing and I held it so tight, I smelled it for so long… I'll hold that shirt close to my heart forever," she lamented.

The cause of Autumn's death has not been officially released. However, Misty seemingly pointed to a man in Autumn's life as a contributing factor. "YOU robbed my babies of their mother. YOU robbed my mother of her baby," she stated, suggesting culpability in the tragic event.

This is not the first time tragedy has hit the "16 and Pregnant" community. Autumn is the fourth individual from the series to pass away. The show has previously seen losses including Farrah Abraham's baby daddy, Derek Underwood, and Season 2's Valerie Fairman due to a drug overdose.

Autumn's journey on "16 and Pregnant" showcased her struggles and triumphs. Her challenging relationship with Drake's father, Dustin Franklin, was a significant feature. Despite the hardships, Autumn was determined to be a good mother, and her efforts were acknowledged by Misty in her tribute.

"We are gonna make sure these babies are okay. Your memory will not fade over time. It will live on every moment of every day," Misty assured.

Autumn's death has left a community in mourning and highlights the fragility of life at a young age. Her story, though ending in sorrow, underscores the resilience and love that defined her brief, yet impactful life.