Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner During Performance at Party

AceShowbiz - The Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, buzzed with excitement last Thursday night as Miley Cyrus returned to the iconic venue to perform her hit song "Flowers." Clad in a chic little black Gucci dress and accessorized with a chunky gold necklace and black sunglasses, the Grammy-winning singer performed for nearly 200 people, making it a night to remember.

The event celebrated Gucci Flora, the perfume that Cyrus has represented since 2021. The atmosphere was electrifying, filled with celebrity guests including Kendall Jenner, Salma Hayek, Kim Petras, Rumer Willis, and others.

Miley's performance was playful and engaging. At one point, she quipped, "Why am I singing and you're not?" to encourage the audience to join in. She then playfully went on to call out Kendall Jenner, "Is that Kendall Jenner doing harmonies?"

In a humorous nod to Gucci's creative director Sabato De Sarno, who was in attendance, Cyrus also altered the lyrics of "Flowers," changing "cherry red" to "Ancora red." The audience cheered as she sang the personalized version of her hit, displaying her knack for making each performance unique.

Adding another light-hearted twist to her performance, Miley sang, "Started to cry, but then remembered… I'm the face of Gucci!" This line drew laughter and applause from the audience, emphasizing her ability to blend humor with her musical talent seamlessly.

Miley's playful interaction with Kendall Jenner didn't go unnoticed by fans. While some speculated that Cyrus was shading Jenner, many defended the artist, noting that the moment was merely a fun interaction.

One fan commented, "It's not shade, obviously she didn't know everyone who was in attendance and spotted Kendall. Idk how people can read the situation as anything else." Another chimed in, "Yeah she's impressed toooo! Kendall can singgg."

Despite some misconceptions, the evening was filled with joy, laughter, and incredible music. Miley's unique ability to connect with her audience through her performances and her playful persona made the Gucci Flora event an unforgettable night for all in attendance.