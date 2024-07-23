Ben Affleck Ringless on Solo Outing in Los Angeles Amid Jennifer Lopez's 55th Birthday Celebration

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples, have sparked rumors about their relationship status after spending significant milestones apart. As Lopez turned 55 with a grand celebration in the Hamptons, New York, Affleck was noticeably absent and seen in Los Angeles without his wedding ring.

Affleck, 51, was spotted alone on Sunday, July 21, and again on Monday, July 22, in Los Angeles. On both occasions, he was seen without the jewelry on his left hand. While he sported a red T-shirt and gray bottoms on Sunday, he was in professional attire on Monday, entering his office with a suit and iced coffee in hand.

Meanwhile, Lopez hosted a lavish "Bridgerton"-themed party on Saturday, July 20, in the Hamptons to mark her upcoming birthday. The event saw attendees in Regency-era costumes, with her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, donning a beautiful pastel blue gown with white lace overlay. Friends and family joined in on the period drama fun, arriving in royal-esque attire. However, Affleck's absence was strikingly evident at the festive gathering.

She followed it up with an intimate lunch in the Hamptons with family and friends, joined by her twin children, mother, and manager. Affleck was nowhere in sight as well.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, are said to be facing marital challenges. Sources told PEOPLE magazine that their marriage is "not in the best place at the moment," although it has nothing to do with Lopez's celebrity status. Instead, the issues are reportedly "deeper."

Despite the ongoing rumors, Lopez and Affleck have been trying to maintain a sense of normalcy for their families. Lopez has been spotted spending quality time in the Hamptons with her stepdaughter, Violet, whom Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The two were seen enjoying bike rides and walks together, indicating a strong bond.

Additionally, the couple recently listed their 38,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million, further fueling speculation about their relationship status. Affleck has moved his belongings to a rental property in Brentwood, closer to his children.

While Lopez celebrated her birthday on the East Coast and Affleck was on the West Coast, their separate celebrations have led to increased scrutiny. Their fans, especially young people who follow their every move, continue to hope for the best for the couple.

As they navigate these challenges, both Lopez and Affleck appear focused on making the transition as smooth as possible for their children. The next steps in their high-profile relationship remain to be seen.