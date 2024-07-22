Rufus Sewell Marries Vivian Benitez in Stunning Castle Ceremony

AceShowbiz - Rufus Sewell, renowned for his roles in "The Holiday" and "The Diplomat", has started a new chapter in his life by marrying actress Vivian Benitez. The couple, who announced their engagement just seven months ago during a romantic trip to Rome, exchanged vows at the historic Manorbier Castle in West Wales.

The castle, perched on cliffs overlooking Manorbier Beach, provided a stunning backdrop for the ceremony. Photographs show the couple posing on the grounds, the bride wearing a white off-the-shoulder gown with a corseted bodice and tulle sleeves, and Sewell looking dapper in a cream suit with a dark tie.

Their wedding was a picturesque affair with a series of tents set up on the castle lawn and the sun shining brightly, allowing the festivities to proceed without a hitch. The couple celebrated with family and friends in a giant tee-pee, enjoying the scenic views and historic ambiance of the 11th-century building.

This marriage marks Sewell's third. He was previously married to fashion journalist Yasmin Abdallah and producer Amy Gardner, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, William Douglas. Sewell also has a 10-year-old daughter, Lola, with hairstylist Ami Komai. Benitez, a former Wilhelmina model scout and actress, has appeared in "Criminal Minds" and "Arsenal".

The couple has been largely private about their relationship but has made several public appearances, including walking the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards and "The Diplomat" New York City premiere. Their engagement was playful and heartfelt, with Benitez sharing the news alongside a humorous caption and a glimpse of her sparkling engagement ring on Instagram.

Benitez's family appears supportive of the age gap between the couple. Her grandmother, Mirna, previously commented, "Age is just a number and we all think Rufus is a wonderful man. We’re teaching him salsa."

The day was bittersweet, as Benitez had recently lost her father to a brain tumor, a heart-wrenching experience she shared openly with her followers. Despite the loss, the wedding day was a joyful celebration of love and commitment, promising a hopeful future for the newlyweds.